MacBook owners could receive up to $395 from Apple settlement

If you own a MacBook computer, then you might be entitled to compensation from a class-action lawsuit. However, you must act quickly to get in on the settlement payments.

In July 2022, Apple settled a class-action lawsuit that alleged the company’s butterfly keyboard technology was defective. According to a 2019 official Apple support announcement, the keyboards in question experienced problems such as unexpected repeating letters or characters, letters and characters not showing up despite being typed and “sticky” keys.

At the time of this announcement, Apple offered consumers free repairs or a refund for repairs already completed.

That wasn’t enough, though, for dissatisfied customers.

Adobe

The frustration over the keyboard’s problems led to a class-action lawsuit that dragged out in court for about four years.

In the end, Apple decided to settle the lawsuit and agreed to pay $50 million to compensate unsatisfied customers with faulty MacBook butterfly keyboards.

Apple has told multiple media outlets it denies any wrongdoing in the case. Regardless, the parties involved are eager to wrap up the legal mess.

“Plaintiffs are pleased to submit for court approval their $50 million settlement with Apple that would resolve many years of litigation over the MacBook butterfly keyboard,” lawyer Simon S. Grille and plaintiff Steven A. Schwartz said in a July 2022 statement shared by The New York Times. “MacBook purchasers across the country are eligible to participate.”

Which MacBooks Are Included In This Settlement?

Check your MacBook to see if it matches any of these models:

MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015)

MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2016)

MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, 2017)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019)

Adobe

You may also wish to check your email if you never saw an email from Apple. The company sent notifications to all eligible MacBook owners.

Who Is Eligible To Receive A Settlement Payment?

If your computer matches one of the above MacBook models, you could be eligible for a payment if you brought your laptop in to repair a keyboard issue.

The official settlement document, which still needs to be approved by a judge, outlines who is eligible to receive a payment. There are three categories of consumers in this case:

Group 1: Customers who received two or more top case replacements in the four years following their MacBook purchase. The maximum payment in this category is $395; these customers will receive an automatic payment.

Group 2: Customers who, within four years of purchasing their MacBook, received a single top case replacement or one or more key cap replacements that not solve their keyboard issue. The maximum payment in this category is $125; customers must submit a claim.

Group 3: Customers who, within four years of purchasing their MacBook, received one or more key cap replacements that did not resolve the keyboard issue. Customers must submit a claim to receive a maximum payment of $50.

If you have one of the models above and if Apple has a record of your repair, you should have received an email informing you of the settlement and your next steps. If you’re in Group 1, you don’t need to do anything. If you’re in Groups 2 or 3, you’ll have to submit a claim.

The deadline to submit either an online or paper claim is March 6 ( if you prefer to opt out of the settlement you need to do that by Feb. 10). Simply visit the class action settlement website to start the claim process.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.