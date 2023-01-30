These popular Amazon joggers are a Lululemon dupe for just $29

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been eyeing some Lululemon joggers, but don’t want to splurge, Amazon has a pair of joggers that reviewers say are just like the higher-priced Lululemon joggers.

Reviewers say these Dragon Fit joggers can easily pass as a dupe for Lululemon joggers, but are priced at just $29, which is at least 75% cheaper than a similar pair from Lululemon, priced between $118–$128.

The Dragon Fit joggers comes in sizes XS to XS and in 11 different colors. Made of 80% polyamide and 20% spandex, the joggers are high-waisted and have a tapered leg and pockets.

With nearly 14,000 reviews, the joggers have a total rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, with nearly 70% of customers giving them a full five-star rating.

Along with saying they are a great dupe for Lululemon, customers also say they’re comfortable, versatile, soft, great for the price and the material is thick enough that you can’t see through them.

One customer who gave the joggers a five-star review called them “amazing” and said they are “just like the name brands.”

“I never write reviews but I always appreciate people who do! It’s hard to know if what you’re buying online (when it’s ‘cheap’) will really be good. But I must say these are the most comfortable pants. So stretchy, but hold their shape. So much more affordable than other popular name brands. I own both Viori and Lululemon and these are very comparable,” wrote Amazon customer Judi Satran. “The pockets are deep so phone and keys don’t fall out when you sit down. Not too big of pockets (not too much material) that makes your hips look weird and puffy. The high thicker waistband holds you in and fits flat, so tee shirts or tanks don’t bunch up.”

There’s a handful of other joggers available on Amazon for around the same price as well, like these lightweight Libin Women’s jogger pants priced at $30.

The Libin joggers have more than 3,000 five-star reviews, with customers saying they’re true to size, comfortable and super soft. The joggers are made of 80% nylon and have an elastic waistband and two side pockets.

You’ll also find these G Gradual women’s joggers pants for $29 and these women’s joggers pants from The Gym People priced at $30.

The Gym People jogger pants have more than 11,000 five-star reviews, with customers saying they fit well and are comfortable. Many even ordered additional pairs.

One customer who gave them a full five-star rating called them “comfortable” and “perfect.”

“High quality product for an affordable price. These joggers fit great, they are comfortable and lightweight,” wrote Amazon customer Wendy Danaher. “Plan on buying more colors because I love them so much!”

