Lowndes Co. now eligible for federal disaster relief funding following President Biden's declaration

South Georgia counties affected by Hurricane Idalia are now considered major disasters.

Federal funding is now available for Cook, Glynn, and Lowndes Counties.

President Biden made the declaration Thursday.

Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Georgia and ordered Federal aid to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Idalia on August 30, 2023.

The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Cook, Glynn, and Lowndes.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for debris removal and emergency protective measures in the counties of Cook, Glynn, and Lowndes.

Lastly, Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Ms. Judy M. Kruger has been appointed to coordinate Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION MEDIA SHOULD CONTACT THE FEMA NEWS DESK AT (202) 646-3272 OR FEMA-NEWS-DESK@FEMA.DHS.GOV.

