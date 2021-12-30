Lowe’s after-Christmas clearance has up to 75% off in-store items

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While you may think Black Friday is the best time to buy just about anything, you can actually save even more money on certain products if you hold out for after-Christmas clearance sales.

Not only will seasonal items you can use the following year be marked way down (hello, pricey Christmas trees), but nearly every store lowers the price on quite a few items to make room for new merchandise that will come when the calendar flips.

The only catch for these after-holiday sales is that most of the items on clearance are only marked down inside the physical stores. That’s because the retailers are often trying to get rid of the actual merchandise taking up space, not just offering online discounts on products that will come from their e-commerce warehouses.

Adobe

This includes Lowe’s, which is currently having a massive clearance sale, marking in-store items down by as much as 75%. While there are also currently thousands of items marked “clearance” online from Lowe’s, you’ll find the best deals in stores and may even find the same items marked down online for an even lower price at your local Lowe’s. Prices may also vary by location, so keep that in mind if you’re looking for something specific.

Hip2Save found a handful of deals in stores that are not online, like this Style Selections tabletop patio heater for $24.74 ($98.98 online) and this American Gourmet two-burner liquid propane gas grill for $39.57 ($99 online). They also found great deals on a fire pit and some power tools.

If you’re willing to possibly pay a bit more to shop the Lowe’s clearance department from home, we took a look at all the deals currently online and chose a few standouts.

Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave with Steam Cooking

You’ll save $170 on this Whirlpool over-the-range microwave. Regularly priced at $499, it is now $329 through Jan. 5 — but could likely be found for even less in stores. You will also receive a $50 Lowe’s gift card with the purchase.

Craftsman V20 Two-Tool 20-Volt Max Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case

Regularly $149, this Craftsman power tool kit is now $99 online, a savings of $50, through Feb. 2. It includes a soft case, two batteries and a charger.

Style Selections High-Temperature Wood-Burning Fire Pit

This Style Selections 35-inch wood-burning fire pit is currently priced at $63 online, reduced from $85. The fire pit has a round bowl with a decorative edge and a screen that prevents sparks or embers from flying out.

If you see any great deals in-person at your local Lowe’s, let us know!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.