Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Canopy Oaks coach dies due to complications from COVID

items.[0].image.alt
ABC27
Canopy Oak Elementary school parents host event to honor Hurst and Proctor families.
Posted at 11:47 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 16:28:22-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The coach at Leon County’s Canopy Oaks Elementary School has died from COVID-19, according to the school.

Canopy Oaks principal Staci Mortham announced the death of coach Logan Hurst on a school Facebook page Monday. The post reads as follows:

“Good morning Cardinal Families… This is not the message I wanted to send out this morning. Our sweet Coach passed away at 1:36 this morning. Please keep Mrs. Hurst in your thoughts. I am working on having extra staff on campus to support our students and staff. We have been through a lot at COE and we are #CardinalStrong, but this has been a rough year. Hug your loved ones extra tight!”

Hurst was in the hospital for weeks battling COVID-19 and “horrible complications” caused by the virus, according to a GoFundMe page created to help Hurst’s family pay medical bills.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming