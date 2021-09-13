Canopy Oaks coach dies due to complications from COVID

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The coach at Leon County’s Canopy Oaks Elementary School has died from COVID-19, according to the school.

Canopy Oaks principal Staci Mortham announced the death of coach Logan Hurst on a school Facebook page Monday. The post reads as follows:

“Good morning Cardinal Families… This is not the message I wanted to send out this morning. Our sweet Coach passed away at 1:36 this morning. Please keep Mrs. Hurst in your thoughts. I am working on having extra staff on campus to support our students and staff. We have been through a lot at COE and we are #CardinalStrong, but this has been a rough year. Hug your loved ones extra tight!”

Hurst was in the hospital for weeks battling COVID-19 and “horrible complications” caused by the virus, according to a GoFundMe page created to help Hurst’s family pay medical bills.

