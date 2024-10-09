Wakulla County opts to close schools to help evacuees

Schools in Suwannee County will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

They will be operated as emergency shelters for people fleeing Hurricane Milton.

Classes are expected to resume Friday

As Hurricane Milton is approaching, Suwannee County made the decision to close schools and use them as shelters.



Chief Deputy of Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office Buddy Williams says after what this area has experienced in the last year, they wanted to remain cautious by opening up shelters.

“We tried to open our shelters up, not just for our own people for the eighth but for the 2 1/2 million people that are evacuating from our state and we owe it to everyone to be available to try to help them in the most urgent times of their lives .”

He says Emergency management crews and first responders are staying prepared.

“We made a decision based on what we felt was best for our community and our friends and neighbors throughout state of Florida.”

For now, Suwannee County schools will be closed October 9th and October 10th. Classes will resume on Friday, October 11th.

