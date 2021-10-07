When his community faced a bus driver shortage, this retired FBI official stepped in to help

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Michael Mason will tell you that if you're going to do something, do it right.

Maybe it's a lesson he learned during his time as an officer in the Marines. Or, it could be lessons learned during his time as Executive Assistant Director of the FBI.

"About half of the FBI fell under me," Mason said. "And I was, just for context, I was fourth on the FBI's food chain."

When most men his age would be playing golf or fishing, enjoying retirement, Mason is driving a school bus.

"I've done some important things, but guess what? This is important, too," he said.

Provided to WTVR Michael Mason

Mason was watching the news recently when he heard Chesterfield County, Virginia, was in desperate need of school bus drivers.

"When the pandemic struck, there were so many people that were doing so many extra things," he said. "People like grocery store workers. People like telecommunications workers. All kinds of folks who still had to do their job. And I felt like I can be doing something to help in this post-pandemic recovery."

Chesterfield County Public Schools was so impressed with Mason's commitment to his community that they put him in a promotional video on YouTube.

Mason is just hoping he can inspire others to get involved.

"Doing whatever they can do," he said. "I believe if all of us gave a little something — wow, how we could impact the world. How we could change the world."

Provided to WTVR Michael Mason

But in changing the world, Mason is going to do it right.

"I'm probably one of the few bus drivers who has Turtle Wax in his kit back there," Mason said. "Because my hood was so oxidized, and I said, 'Oh no. I can't do that.' So, I am what I am."

This story was originally published by Rob Cardwell on Scripps station WTVR in Richmond, Virginia.