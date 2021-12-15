Here is when packages need to be ordered to make it in time for Christmas

With Christmas just over a week away, millions of people worldwide are putting the finishing touches on gift shopping. But with time running out and supply chain issues still bogging down the shipping industry, there's some concern that gifts may not arrive in time to make it under the tree.

Indeed, the clock is ticking, and shipping deadlines for major U.S. delivery services are creeping ever closer.

Below are recommended domestic send-by dates to ensure arrival for Christmas for several major shipping services.

Keep in mind that actual delivery dates can vary depending on origin, destination and other factors like extreme weather. Generally, costs increase with faster delivery options.

United States Postal Service

USPS Retail Ground Service — Dec. 15

First-Class Mail Service — Dec. 17

Priority Mail Service — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express Service — Dec. 23

FedEx

FedEx Ground — Dec. 15

FedEx Freight Priority or Direct — Dec. 15

FedEx Express Saver — Dec. 21

FedEx 3Day Freight — Dec. 21

2Day & 2Day AM — Dec. 22

FedEx 2Day Freight — Dec. 22

FO, PO, SO, Extra Hours — Dec. 23

FedEx 1Day Freight — Dec. 23

FedEx Same Day — Dec. 24

UPS

UPS Ground — varies based on shipping location and destination. Check the UPS website.

UPS 3 Day Select — Dec. 21

UPS 2nd Day Air — Dec. 22

UPS Next Day Air — Dec. 23

All three services are closed on Christmas Day. However, USPS Priority Mail Express, FedEx Custom Critical, and UPS Express Critical packages will still be delivered.

This story was originally published by August Erbacher on Scripps station WKBW in Buffalo.