Bear takes dip in pool, walks along walls as it roams California neighborhood

SAN DIMAS, Calif. — A bear was caught on camera taking a dip in a pool as it roamed around a California neighborhood on Friday.

KABC shot videos of the bear as it calmly walked along walls between homes in a San Dimas neighborhood.

It entered a backyard and sniffed around a barbecue grill before taking a dip in a pool.

The bear eventually moved on, continuing to scale walls and poke around in yards as police and animal control workers tried to steer it towards the mountains.

Authorities asked residents in the area to stay in their homes as officers tried to wrangle the animal.

Residents were left both frightened and fascinated.

“It actually hopped the fence right next to me and I had to run into a neighbor’s yard. That was pretty crazy,” one witness told KABC.

Officials believe the bear is familiar with the area.