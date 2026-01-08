An easy winter treat: Homemade whipped cream

Sometimes the simplest treats are the ones that feel the most indulgent. On cold winter nights, a dollop of fresh whipped cream can turn an everyday dessert into something special.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise shows how easy it is to ditch the can and make homemade whipped cream. It’s a quick, family-friendly recipe that can be dressed up with sprinkles, cinnamon or whatever you have on hand.

Homemade Whipped Cream (and frozen whipped cream drink bombs)

Ingredients



1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tbsp confectioners’ sugar - swap in sugar alternative if preferred

1 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions

