Today is the last day for Floridians to apply for FEMA assistance for Hurricane Helene losses.

Homeowners and renters can apply via phone, online, or the FEMA mobile app.

Assistance is available in multiple languages and accessible formats.

Applicants have 60 days to appeal FEMA's decision if they disagree with it.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If Hurricanes Helene and Milton impacted you, today is the last day to apply for FEMA assistance.

According to Leon County, you have until 11:59 pm to apply.

How To Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance

Call FEMA: Reach FEMA at 800-621-3362. Lines are open daily, and assistance is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone, or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Online: Apply at DisasterAssistance.gov.

FEMA App: Download and use the FEMA mobile app to apply. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance, visit FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance.

Appeals Information

Homeowners and renters who have already applied for assistance and disagree with FEMA's decision have up to 60 days from the date of the decision letter to appeal. For details on how to submit an appeal, visit How to Appeal FEMA's Decision.

Click here for more information about Hurricane Helene recovery.

