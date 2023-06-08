This cute drying rack keeps water bottles clean—and it’s on sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Staying hydrated goes hand-in-hand with attaining optimal health. Water helps keep your organs working properly, helps to improve your mood and keeps your joints working well. A great way to make sure you get in your recommended daily dose of hydration is to carry around a water bottle everywhere you go. The downside of water bottles is that these vessels can get gross over time if they’re not cleaned regularly.

Enter the Kuppy Drying Rack, which cleverly dries water bottles, tumblers and more. Thanks to its well-designed shape and horizontal air slots, it keeps freshly cleaned items off germ-infested countertops and quickly dries the vessel, which reduces odors and bacteria. Lucky for us, it’s on sale today on the brand’s website.

Available in eight different colors, the two-pack is currently $24, which is 14% off — however, the more you buy, the steeper the savings. A four-pack is on sale for $34, reduced 39% from its original price of $56, while the six-pack is on sale for $44, which is 48% off its list price of $84. Simply add your preferred pack to the cart to receive the automatic discount. No coupon code is needed.

With an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars and 182 reviews, it’s clear the Kuppy Drying Rack is a keeper. Several reviewers mentioned liking it so much that they purchased more as gifts for friends and family. The Kuppy Drying Rack can be cleaned by hand with warm soapy water or popped in the dishwasher.

We like how you can get a 60-day trial. Items also ship within 24 hours of purchase and there are free returns. You might want to act quickly since it’s unclear how long this sale will last.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.