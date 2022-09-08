Judge rules in favor of City Walk on operation of homeless shelter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A judge ruled in favor of City Walk Tuesday, quashing the Tallahassee Leon Planning Commission's ruling from January 2022 that denied City Walk's permit to operate as a homeless shelter.

At that time, city staff members said the shelter did not meet all of the required criteria for the permit-- including security, and proof that the shelter wouldn't create a "private nuisance" for nearby businesses and families.

“Over a multi-day hearing, City Walk demonstrated—and an administrative law judge found—that City Walk is a blessing to Tallahassee and should be permitted to operate its ministry,” said Jordan Pratt, Senior Counsel at First Liberty Institute. “Today’s court ruling agrees with that finding. Consistent with the court’s ruling, we look forward to working with the City to finalize City Walk’s site plan so it can continue answering the call to serve its community.”

The legal battle goes back to March 2021 when City walk was ordered by the city of Tallahassee to stop sheltering the homeless.

City Walk Order by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd