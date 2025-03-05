Judge denies bond for Donna Adelson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Donna Adelson won't be getting out jail before her trial. The court found she was a flight-risk.

One day after her son, Charlie, was convicted of first degree murder, Donna discussed "fleeing to countries without extradition to the United States." Court records state she tried to get a "fast track emergency visa for Vietnam" which showed her intent to flee.

Authorities say the grandmother was arrested in 2023 at the Miami International Airport with a one-way-ticket to Vietnam. She is awaiting trial at the Leon County Jail for her role in the murder-for-hire plot of her son-in-law Dan Markel.