Jefferson County petitions for intersection realignment

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — After receiving multiple phone calls at the city clerk's office the city officials took notice.

Drivers were having trouble turning onto county road 259 from U.S. 19 heading north. Without clear road lines and signage, everyone was left confused.

Usually traffic wouldn't have been a problem, but due to the recent business in the area, it had increased. Mayor Julie Conley says, "Our Community is seeing quite a bit of growth these days and there are more vehicles on our streets and highways."

Drivers are unsure of which lane they are supposed to be in and one-way signs are just not enough. Although this county has not needed to install red lights, residents still agree somethings needs to be done.

Mayor Conley is sure the situation can be handled with more lighting, better street markings, and signage. The City Council is hopeful that this problem can be resolved within a year.