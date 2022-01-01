Jasmine Monroe

Jasmine Monroe is the Morning Show Anchor at WTXL- TV in Tallahassee, Florida, specializing in enterprising stories that move the community.

Jasmine Monroe joined the ABC 27 News team from NBC news affiliate, WKYC, in Cleveland, Ohio, where she was a morning show Anchor/Reporter.

She was born and raised in Pittsburgh, where she attended Penn Hills High School. At the age of 15, Monroe knew that journalism was in her future.

Monroe continued her education at Clarion University and reported local news at the campus TV and radio station.

After earning her B.S. in broadcast journalism, she moved to Washington, D.C. where she interned at BET Networks as an assistant in the pre-production, production and post-production of the 2012 BET Awards! She also created questions for the red-carpet segment Mad Swagg TV Show and aided in the placement of commercials for the Pink Luster’s promotional advertisement during BET’s #1 show "106&Park."

Before heading to Youngstown, she interned at KDKA-TV and Radio in Pittsburgh where she helped produce KDKA Radio's "Inside Story" with Marty Griffin.

After landing at WFMJ, she reported on everything from Youngstown State University Board of Trustees announcing Jim Tressel as the school’s ninth president, to showcasing the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus.

She also worked on "Project Feed Our Valley" that received a 2015 Regional Emmy Award and helped to raise $516,969 and collect 526,388 pounds of food for hungry families in the Mahoning Valley.

Jasmine has since earned 3 more Emmy’s while working at WKYC in Cleveland Ohio.

Covering everything from the RNC, World Series, NBA Finals, NFL Draft, MLB, and NBA All-Star weekend, the Dayton Mass Shooting, Facebook live Killer and many more stories.

Jasmine Monroe is also a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the National Association of Black Journalists and Pittsburgh Black Media Federation.