Israeli troops and tanks continue their advance into Gaza

As the sun sets over the Gaza Strip, smoke from explosions accentuates the notice of darkness descending. As the daylight dims at the border overlooking Gaza, it's replaced by Israeli air strikes.

At times, troops send up flares illuminating areas that — within minutes — become targets. What Scripps News observes, the Israeli Defense Forces would later call "intensified attacks" on the northern Gaza Strip.

In a high-rise apartment located in the Israeli community of Sderot, nearly all residents have fled due to frequent Hamas rocket attacks. The Israeli Iron Dome air defense protects the area, but those in the area only have eight seconds to take cover from an alert until either interception or strike.

Scripps News correspondent Jason Bellini was one of those who had to duck for cover. In this case, it was an interception.

Minutes after the "all clear," a blaze could be seen in the distance. A chat forum for Sderot's residents said that debris from the two rockets destroyed ignited large fires that could be seen burning for hours.

The nearest Gazan city to Sderot is Beit Hanoun. Until a month ago — before the war — it had a population of around 50,000 people. But as of Tuesday morning, after a night of constant air strikes, all that remains of Beit Hanoun is charred ruins of buildings.

Although the Israeli invasion into Gaza is shrouded in official secrecy, it appears the IDF is close to — if not already — dividing the Gaza Strip into two, after taking control of the primary interior highway.

