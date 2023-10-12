Is Taylor Swift headed to KC after attending film premiere?

Taylor Swift was seen in Los Angeles Wednesday night welcoming fans to the debut of her concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," which documents her recent blockbuster summer tour.

By the sounds of things, she might be in a completely different time zone by Thursday night.

Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City posted on X a welcome to Swift to Kansas City. Kansas City happens to play host to tonight's NFL game between the Chiefs and Broncos.

"Welcome back to Kansas City today, Taylor Swift!" Lucas wrote on X. "At a time when there are many serious things to discuss, having a little levity isn’t bad. She brings it. There’s no problem with getting swept away."

If Swift attends Thursday's game, it would mark her third time at a Chiefs contest in their last four games. She was not at the Chiefs' last game in Minneapolis on Sunday as Kansas City defeated the Minnesota Vikings.

Her potential visit to Kansas City comes as rumors circulate about the nature of her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"Swifties are also part of Chiefs kingdom," Kelce said on his podcast "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce."

"I think what's real is that it's my personal life, and I want to respect her life," Kelce added about the rumors. "She is not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows."

Swift's film was officially set to debut on Friday, but its opening was moved up a day with theaters beginning to show the film tonight. About 2,000 fans got an even earlier look at the film in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

In addition to taking selfies with fans, Swift was also seen with Beyoncé, whose "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" comes out in theaters Dec. 1.

As of last week, Swift's film had already generated over $100 million in presale tickets. When tickets went on sale, it marked AMC's highest ticket sales revenue during a single day.

