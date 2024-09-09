Watch Now
UPDATE: Teen arrested for threat against Madison Co. Schools

UPDATE:
The Madison County Sheriff's office said in a social media post late Sunday night, it had taken a 13-year old in custody. The teen was identfied as the person responsible for making threats against the school in an Instagram post.

The case, however is not closed. Investigators are working to confirm that the child was acting alone. The Sheriff's Office says it will provide more updates Monday.

PREVIOUS:

The Madison County sheriff’s office is investigating what it considers an online threat to the school district.

Sunday afternoon the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that it had been made aware of a social media post with an image of a gun threatening Madison Schools.

For that reason the department says out of an abundance of caution there will be an increased law enforcement presence around and on school campuses.

Parents are also being asked to encourage their children to report any threats they may see on social media.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 850-973-4001, extension 1.

The sheriff's office says it is working with multiple social media platforms and internet providers as part of its investigation.

