Hurricane Watch issued for Tampa Bay ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia

A Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch have been issued for the Tampa Bay region ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.

At 5 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Idalia was located about 95 miles south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. The system had sustained winds of 40 miles per hour with higher gusts and was moving to the northeast at 2 miles per hour.

Hurricane Watch



Englewood to Indian Pass Florida, including Tampa Bay

Storm Surge Watch



Chokoloskee to Indian Pass Florida, including Tampa Bay

Tropical Storm Warnings



Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel.

Pinar Del Rio

Tropical Storm Watch



Isle of Youth Cuba

South of Englewood to Chokoloskee Florida

Dry Tortugas Florida

Forecasters said a slow or erratic motion is expected Sunday night and then a generally north-to-north-northeastward movement is expected on Monday and Tuesday.

On the current forecast track, Idalia is expected to become a hurricane over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday and additional strengthening is expected as the system approaches the northeastern Gulf coast.

Idalia is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 3-6 inches across the west coast of Florida, the Florida Panhandle, and southern Georgia from Tuesday into Wednesday. Some isolated amounts of up to 10 inches are also possible.

