Hurricane Milton impacts felt across Florida

Photos show damage and flooding from Hurricane Milton in the Tampa Bay area and beyond.

Hillsborough County Milton Damage - 1.jpg Photos show hazards on the roadways in Hillsborough County in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. Officials urged people to stay in place and off the road while teams assess damage. Photo by: Hillsborough County, Florida Government on Facebook Hillsborough County Milton Damage - 3.jpg Photos show hazards on the roadways in Hillsborough County in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. Officials urged people to stay in place and off the road while teams assess damage. Photo by: Hillsborough County, Florida Government on Facebook Hillsborough County Milton Damage - 4.jpg Photos show hazards on the roadways in Hillsborough County in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. Officials urged people to stay in place and off the road while teams assess damage. Photo by: Hillsborough County, Florida Government on Facebook Hillsborough County Milton Damage - 5.jpg Photos show hazards on the roadways in Hillsborough County in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. Officials urged people to stay in place and off the road while teams assess damage. Photo by: Hillsborough County, Florida Government on Facebook Hillsborough County Milton Damage - 2.jpg Photos show hazards on the roadways in Hillsborough County in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. Officials urged people to stay in place and off the road while teams assess damage. Photo by: Hillsborough County, Florida Government on Facebook Giant sinkhole in Hillsborough Co. Giant sinkhole at the intersection of Irish Moss Avenue and Pond Pine Drive in Hillsborough CountyPhoto by: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Giant sinkhole in Hillsborough Co. Giant sinkhole at the intersection of Irish Moss Avenue and Pond Pine Drive in Hillsborough CountyPhoto by: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Photos show hazards on the roadways in Hillsborough County in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. Officials urged people to stay in place and off the road while teams assess damage. Hillsborough County, Florida Government on Facebook
Giant sinkhole at the intersection of Irish Moss Avenue and Pond Pine Drive in Hillsborough CountyHillsborough County Sheriff's Office
