Hurricane Milton impacts felt across Florida
Photos show damage and flooding from Hurricane Milton in the Tampa Bay area and beyond.
Photos show hazards on the roadways in Hillsborough County in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. Officials urged people to stay in place and off the road while teams assess damage. Photo by: Hillsborough County, Florida Government on Facebook Photos show hazards on the roadways in Hillsborough County in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. Officials urged people to stay in place and off the road while teams assess damage. Photo by: Hillsborough County, Florida Government on Facebook Photos show hazards on the roadways in Hillsborough County in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. Officials urged people to stay in place and off the road while teams assess damage. Photo by: Hillsborough County, Florida Government on Facebook Photos show hazards on the roadways in Hillsborough County in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. Officials urged people to stay in place and off the road while teams assess damage. Photo by: Hillsborough County, Florida Government on Facebook Photos show hazards on the roadways in Hillsborough County in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. Officials urged people to stay in place and off the road while teams assess damage. Photo by: Hillsborough County, Florida Government on Facebook Giant sinkhole at the intersection of Irish Moss Avenue and Pond Pine Drive in Hillsborough CountyPhoto by: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Giant sinkhole at the intersection of Irish Moss Avenue and Pond Pine Drive in Hillsborough CountyPhoto by: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office