Hurricane hunters visit Tallahassee Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane season is just 29 days away, and to get you ready, the hurricane hunters are coming to Tallahassee.

Thursday, you'll have the chance to meet hurricane experts, scientists and crew members. You'll also be able to tour some of the planes that help forecasters keep us safe.

Florida State graduate, Nikki Hathaway, has flown missions before and told ABC 27, “I knew I wanted to be a meteorologist since I was in the third grade."

Hathaway also said, "I can't even believe I get to do what I do for a living. It's an exciting job, and the data you're collecting is life-saving."

The tour takes place during National Hurricane Preparedness Week, April 30th- May 6th. Other stops on the week-long tour include Houston, TX; New Orleans, LA; Jackson, MS; and Marathon, FL. The event is free and open to the public.

The tour is open to the public tomorrow from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday. You can find the planes at 3240 Capital Circle Southwest. That's right by Tallahassee Helicopters near the airport.