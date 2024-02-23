How to get your child the Build-A-Bear birthday price

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Build-a-Bear Workshop is offering a special birthday gift to children born on leap day. To celebrate the fact that anyone born on Feb. 29 technically only celebrates their birthday every four years, the retailer is offering bears for just $4, a savings of $10 from the regular price of $14.

The one-day promotion is an extension of Build-A-Bear’s “Pay Your Age” offer, where children can build a bear and the cost is the age they’re turning. Any time during the month of your child’s birthday, you can head to your local Build-A-Bear for deal on the brown Birthday Treat Bear, which is regularly $14. The workshop will “count your candles” to determine the price of the Birthday Treat Bear — so if your child is turning 7, the bear will cost $7.

The deal is only available in stores, but you’ll need to sign up for the program in advance by joining the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club, where you’ll also get extras like $10 in rewards for every 100 points earned.

Build-A-Bear has other bears that are suitable for birthdays as well, like this birthstone bear with Swarovski aquamarine crystals for March birthdays. The birthstone bears aren’t part of the Pay Your Age offer, but they are on sale right now.

$67.50 (was $90) at Build-A-Bear

And if you have a kiddo in your life who loves cats, you can order a birthday plush kitty set that comes with a sequined skirt and birthday tee.

$41 (was $43) at Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear’s Leap Day Deal

The leap-day discount only applies to children born on Feb. 29, and the bear must be built on Feb. 29, 2024. There is no coupon or sign-up required, but it is while supplies last, so if your child has a leap day birthday, you’ll want to get to your local Build-A-Bear as soon as they open.

The $4 bear is the brand’s Birthday Treat Bear, so be aware that if you want something different, it will not be included in the deal.

You may also want to call your local workshop to make sure they’re participating and be sure to bring proof of your child’s birth date.

There’s another deal parents can take advantage of this year for leap day, and it doesn’t matter when your child’s birthday is: Chuck E. Cheese is offering free Trampoline Zone passes on Feb. 29.

The passes are only good on leap day for children under 4 feet, 4 inches and only at Chuck E. Cheese locations with a Trampoline Zone. You’ll need to download and print a coupon from Chuck E. Cheese’s website on leap day before heading out so you can get the free pass.

