How to find parking, plan around traffic on FSU game days

City and university officials are planning ahead for a busy football season.

Florida State University is offering proactive steps you can take to avoid traffic.

See the information below about game day traffic patterns.



The City of Tallahassee [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] and Florida State University (FSU) police departments [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] are working diligently to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for the visitors who come to enjoy home football games.

View the FSU 2023 football season schedule.

Pre-Game

Fans are encouraged to use the following roadways to access parking on and around FSU’s campus.

From the north, use Stadium Drive for parking on the west side of Doak Campbell Stadium and Macomb or Bronough streets to Pensacola Street for parking on the east side of Doak Campbell.

From the east, use Pensacola or Gaines streets.

From the west, use Pensacola or Tennessee streets to Stadium Drive.

From the south, use Lake Bradford Road.

The traffic signals along Pensacola Street between Duval St and Chieftan Way will be set to “flash” before the game to give priority to westbound traffic headed toward Doak Campbell Stadium. Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) officers will be on post along this route two hours prior to the game. Traffic signals at intersections near Doak Campbell Stadium could be controlled by TPD as much as eight hours before the start of the game.

Motorists traveling through the area who are not headed to the game should expect delays due to the traffic control pattern from two hours before kickoff until approximately 30 minutes after kickoff (weather delays not included), especially along Macomb and Copeland streets. If possible, motorists are advised to use Ocala Road and Monroe Street for north-south travel to avoid the pre-game traffic pattern near Doak Campbell Stadium.

On November 11, there will be a home game at both Florida State and Florida A&M universities. Vehicle traffic will be heavy, especially on Tennessee Street, Pensacola Street, South Monroe Street, Gaines Street, Lake Bradford Road and Orange Avenue before and after games. Fans are advised to allow extra time for travel to ensure early arrival to the games.

Seminole Booster Parking

Seminole Booster parking lots are:

Warrior Booster Lots: 12, 13, 17, 19, 25-29

Tomahawk Booster Lots: 7, 9, 10, 11, 14, 16, 21-23

Silver Chief Booster Lots: 5, 8, 15

Golden Chief Booster Lots: 1-6

If you are parking in Seminole Booster lots 5, 6, 7, 8, 11 or 14, please approach the stadium from the east via Pensacola Street. If you are parking in Booster lots 1, 2, 3, 4 or 18, please approach the stadium from the east via Gaines Street or the west from Pensacola Street. If you are parking in Booster lots 25 or 13, the most direct route will be to take West Tennessee Street to Woodward Avenue. All non-Booster-lot traffic is encouraged to use either Tennessee Street or Lake Bradford Road to look for general parking directions using the free SeminoleSafe App (see below for more information about the app).

For further assistance navigating the area, fans can download the Waze Traffic App via SeminoleSafe. All game day traffic routes, pregame and postgame, are entered into the app to provide the most direct routes, taking into consideration detours, closures and congestion.

Post-Game

After the game is finished, Pensacola Street east of the stadium will be modified to flow one-way for eastbound traffic only, heading away from the stadium. Traffic signals along Pensacola Street from Champions Ways to Duval Street will “flash” to give priority to traffic heading eastbound. St. Augustine Street between Varsity Drive and South Monroe Street will continue to flow one-way for eastbound traffic only and continue out Apalachee Parkway, helping to carry additional traffic away from the stadium. There will be a detour established to keep fans leaving the game on Madison Street flowing continuously out Apalachee Parkway. Southbound traffic on Monroe Street will be routed east on College Avenue, south on Franklin Blvd./East Lafayette Street and west on Gaines Street back to Monroe Street. Northbound traffic on Monroe Street will be routed east on Gaines Street, north on East Lafayette Street/Franklin Blvd. and west on College Avenue back to Monroe Street. Fans heading away from the stadium on Gaines Street eastbound will be directed south onto Monroe Street.

To give fans priority in leaving the area following the game, northbound traffic will not be allowed on Springhill Road/Lake Bradford Road from Orange Avenue to Gaines Street, nor will southbound traffic be allowed on Stadium Drive from Tennessee Street.

Motorists traveling through the area should expect delays due to the traffic control pattern from some time in the fourth quarter until approximately one hour after the end of the game (weather delays not included), especially along Macomb, Copeland, Duval, Bronough and Monroe streets. Motorists hoping to avoid post-game traffic, especially for north-south travel, are advised to use Ocala Road and Monroe Street.

COLLABORATION:

The City of Tallahassee and Florida State University participate in numerous meetings throughout the spring in preparation for football season. The following are several initiatives for the games:

TPD will provide coordination with all traffic lights along Pensacola, Saint Augustine, Madison, Gaines, Stadium and Duval streets, as well as Lake Bradford Road.

A gate has been installed on the corner of Varsity Drive and St. Augustine Street for Lot 14 (Intramural Fields). This will allow for better pedestrian access.

More signage will be posted at multiple locations. Banners will be hung along Pensacola Street, as well as additional signs placed along all the routes.

TPD will be on post along Pensacola Street two hours prior to the game. TPD will also take control of the lights and intersections once all personnel are on post.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and plan for some delays. Please follow directions from law enforcement while traveling to and from the game.

FAMU and FSU share a home game day on Nov. 11: FSU vs. Miami and FAMU vs. Lincoln University (Calif.) (4 p.m.).

The SeminoleSafe App [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] is the official mobile safety tool of Florida State University. Fans can refer to the SeminoleSafe App under tab GAME DAY GUIDE for real-time updates and additional information for home football games from direct turn-by-turn directions to their designated Booster or general parking lot, clear bag policy and instructions, prohibited items inside the stadium and real-time weather data on campus.

Find an appropriate parking area here [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com].