How can you still legally discharge student debt?

On Friday the Supreme Court handed down a 6-3 decision that struck down President Joe Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 worth of student loan debt per borrower.

But there are certain conditions under which the federal government will still forgive student debt from federal loans.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness

If you work full time for "a U.S. federal, state, local, or tribal government or not-for-profit organization," including for the U.S. military, public schools, or in emergency management; and if you make 10 years of payments on schedule, you can apply to have the rest of your balance forgiven.

If you hold a federal Perkins Loan, you can qualify for forgiveness under similar employment and repayment requirements.

If you have direct loans and teach for five full-time years back-to-back in a low-income school district, you're eligible for forgiveness of up to $17,500.

Other conditions

Federal loans can also be discharged in part or in full: