The 10 best deals at Home Depot’s Decor Days

While your thoughts may be set on how much you can save during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale next week, Home Depot is offering up a huge sale of its own.

Now through Oct. 9, Home Depot’s Decor Days sale offers savings on everything from furniture and home decor to cookware.

With savings up to 80%, you’ll be able to save quite a bit of cash if your home is in need of a fall refresh. Take a look at some of the best deals you’ll find during Home Depot’s Decor Days sale now through Oct. 9.

$54.50 at Home Depot (was $109)

You’ll save 50% on this 4.17-foot Indoor Artificial Palm Tree, now priced at $54.50.

The plant comes in a plain black pot, but you can use a different one to match your home decor. It will add greenery to your home without the need for watering and is for indoor use only.

$323.65 at Home Depot (was $799.99)

You’ll save 60%, or $476.34, on this Gray Twin Size Metal Triple Bunk Bed, now priced at $323.65.

Made of metal, the bunk bed has two ladders for access to the top and middle bed and guardrails to keep your children secure. It can also be split into a bunk beda and single bed or three single beds.

$45.15 at Home Depot (was $129)

You can save 65% on this Purcell 3-Piece Washed Denim Botanical King Duvet Cover Set, now priced at $45.15 — a savings of $83.85 from the regular price of $129.

The set includes a duvet cover and two shams and features a botanical print. The duvet also has corner ties and a hidden button closure to keep it in place.

$89.99 at Home Depot (was $179.99)

You can save $90 on this Hammered 10-Piece Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Nonstick Ultra Premium Ceramic Cookware Set, now priced at $89.99.

At a 50% savings, the set includes an 8-inch fry pan, 10.25-inch skillet, 1.5-quart saucepan, 2.5-quart stock pot, 5-quart large stock pot, a stainless steel steamer and lids.

$113.92 at Home Depot (was $189.86)

At 40% off, you’ll save $75.94 on this Artistic Weavers Demeter Ivory 8 ft. x 10 ft. Abstract Area Rug, now priced at $113.92.

The rug includes multiple colors like burnt orange, navy, saffron yellow, aqua, garnet red, off-white and burgundy. Made of 100% polypropylene, the rugs are machine-made in Turkey and are naturally stain-resistant.

While the rug comes in other sizes and styles, they may not all be included in the sale, so make sure you are selecting one that is discounted.

$99.50 at Home Depot (was $199)

You’ll save 50% on this Arched Black Classic Accent Mirror, now priced at $99.50.

The mirror has an antique design and an arched black frame of composite materials. It is easy to hang with two D-rings on the back that work well with anchors or nails. The mirror measures around 35 inches in height and 24 inches in width.

$29.53 at Home Depot (was $49.22)

You’ll save 40% on these Branches Black Nature Light Filtering Grommet Top Indoor Curtain Panel, now priced at $29.53.

Measuring 54 inches wide and 96 inches in length, the curtains only filter light — without blocking it — so they provide privacy, but also allow natural light to shine in your home. There’s a set of two panels, which are water and mildew-resistant, so they can be used indoors or outside.

$179.50 at Home Depot (was $359)

At 50% off, you’ll save $179.50 on this 10-Light Wagon Wheel Industrial Farmhouse Dining Room Chandelier.

Blending rustic and industrial styles, the chandelier comes with 10 incandescent bulbs. It has a two-tone black and woodgrain finish and the bulbs can be pointed up or down.

$259 at Home Depot (was $599)

You’ll save $340 on this 10-inch Medium Memory Foam Tight Top Queen Mattress, now priced at $259.

The mattress has a moisture-wicking cover that uses proprietary technology, premium gel memory foam and a motion isolation layer so you don’t feel it when your sleeping partner moves. It works on all platforms, adjustable beds and foundations.

The mattress also comes with a 100-night money-back guarantee and a 10-year limited warranty.

$947 at Home Depot (was $1,579)

You’ll save $632 on this Merryfield Single Sink Freestanding Bath Vanity, which is now 40% off.

The 49-inch-wide bath vanity is a dark blue-gray color with a marble top and undermount sink. It also has black finish hardware and soft-close glides so the nine drawers and two doors open and close quietly.

Home Depot also offers free delivery on the vanity if you order it online.

