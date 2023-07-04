Hiker in the Grand Canyon dies following a day of extreme temperatures

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say a hiker died late on Sunday in a heat-related incident, following a day of triple-digit temperatures around the canyon.

A 57-year-old female hiker was attempting an 8-mile hike in the Tuweep region of the national park, where the daytime temperature on July 2 was more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Officials received a report of a hiker in distress at roughly 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. They say the hiker lost consciousness at some point, and that they were found and pronounced dead by a park ranger at around 1 a.m. on Monday.

The National Park Service and Mohave County Medical Examiner are investigating the death.

The summer months can bring extreme temperatures to the Grand Canyon. Exposed portions of trail can exceed 120 degrees Fahrenheit in the shade during the hottest parts of the day. Park officials warn visitors to use caution while hiking during the hot months, and discourage hikers from entering the interior of the canyon during midday when temperatures are hottest.

Visitors can expect high temperatures at the park over the next few days. Portions of Grand Canyon National Park are under excessive heat warnings through at least July 5, the National Park Service says.

The National Park Service says in 2022, there were 11 fatalities at the park.

In June of 2023, a man died after falling from the Grand Canyon skywalk, which is cantilevered over the edge of the canyon rim.

