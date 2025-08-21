Workers claim employers did not keep them safe from Legionnaires outbreak in NYC

Lawsuits filed this week in New York City accuse construction companies of overlooking safety concerns that led to a deadly Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Harlem.

The outbreak has resulted in at least five deaths and sickened dozens of people since it began in July in Central Harlem.

Health officials said the bacteria that cause Legionnaires’ disease were found in 12 cooling towers across 10 buildings, including Harlem Hospital.

Attorney Ben Crump, part of the team representing those who filed the lawsuits, said it is believed that the cooling towers were filled with untreated rainwater after several storms in July, which allowed the bacteria to spread and sicken those who were exposed.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia that develops from the Legionella bacteria, which are known to grow in warm water. The cooling towers where the bacteria were found use water and a fan to keep large buildings cool.

Duane Headley filed a complaint against Rising Sun Construction, claiming his employer "created and permitted a defective, dangerous and/or hazardous condition." Headley survived the disease but remains hospitalized.

Nunzio Quinto, an electrician, claims he was exposed to the bacteria while working at the New York City Public Health Laboratory Building, near Harlem Hospital. He's suing Skanska USA Building, alleging that the company "breached its duty" to "timely remediate the Legionella colonization of the water distribution and/or cooling systems."

Quinto said he initially thought he had food poisoning when symptoms began, but then was upset to learn he had contracted Legionnaires.

"I had breathing problems. I couldn't even talk," Quinto said at a press conference announcing the filing. "I had internal bleeding."

Quinto claimed the company did not notify his coworkers or do anything to protect them after finding out he was sick.

The lawsuits have also named the city as being responsible for not doing enough to prevent the spread of the bacteria and subsequent deaths.

The men are seeking financial compensation for their medical costs, lost wages, pain and suffering, but also said they want the companies to be more responsible to prevent this from happening in the future.

Most people who are exposed to Legionella bacteria do not become ill. Legionnaires' disease is characterized by fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, and pulmonary infiltrates consistent with pneumonia, health officials said. Symptoms usually start 2 to 14 days after infection, officials say.