New research uncovers increase in unhealthy ingredients in kids' cereals

You might want to pass on the breakfast cereals. A new study found that ready-to-eat cereals marketed to children had concerning increases in fat, sodium, and sugar.

The study looked at more than 1,000 cereals released between 2010 and 2023. It also found decreases in protein and fiber. Ready-to-eat cereals are the top breakfast choice for U.S. children, making these findings particularly important for the overall nutritional impact on children and public health.'

RELATED STORY | This sugar substitute may actually make you feel more hungry, study says

The cereals were specifically marketed for children ages 5-12, the study notes.

The study notes that a single serving of cereals now contains 45% of the daily recommended limit of added sugar.

"These trends suggest a potential prioritization of taste over nutritional quality in product development, contributing to childhood obesity and long-term cardiovascular health risks," researchers said.

The study was conducted by researchers at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the University of Kentucky, and Louisiana State University.