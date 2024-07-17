988 Lifeline has handled 10 million calls since 2022 launch, government says

Wednesday marked the second anniversary of the launch of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which provides help for people who are in mental health or substance use-related crisis.

Since its launch, it has handled 10 million calls, text messages and chats from people throughout the U.S. There are more than 200 contact centers across the country that provide support for the Lifeline.

Of the 10 million messages, 1.7 million were texts. Officials said the 988 answered 51% more texts in the past 12 months than the year before.

Since its launch, the hotline has introduced services for Spanish speakers and young LGBTQ+ people, as well as a video chat option for those who use American Sign Language. Additionally, veterans have been able to receive service through the hotline via the Veterans Crisis Line.

“Two years ago, we successfully transitioned to the 988 Lifeline with a message of hope: that no matter where you live in this country, whenever you’re experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress, you can reach a trained, compassionate crisis counselor for help 24 hours a day, seven days a week by phone, text, or chat,” said Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon. “Many people are thriving and leading fulfilling lives today because they reached out and got the help that 988 provides.”

While officials touted the call volume, many people are unaware of its existence.

According to a recent poll from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, just 23% of Americans are at least somewhat familiar with 988. Additionally, 3% of Americans polled said they or a loved one have contacted the Lifeline.

Another issue noted in the survey is many Americans simply don't know when to call. Over half of those surveyed said they weren't sure when a situation is serious enough to contact the hotline.

Officials have stated they want to make it easier for those undergoing a crisis to immediately contact the 988 Lifeline.

“We’re connecting them faster and with more personalized services, which are critical for helping people in crisis," said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. "We know that 988 is saving lives and helping millions of people. I hope anyone who feels alone, or that they are without options, knows that 988 is there to help.”

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.