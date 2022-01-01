Hajah Bah joins the ABC 27 team as a multi-media Journalist and a Northern, Virginia native.

Hajah Bah was born and raised in Woodbridge, Virginia with roots that stem for West African descent. Growing up near the nation’s capital in Washington, D.C., Hajah always had a strong interest in American history and politics.

Hajah attend Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in mass communications. She then continued her education at the University of Southern of California where she earned her Master of Science degree in Journalism at the Annenberg school for Communications and Journalism. During her time at USC, she served as a Multimedia Journalist for Annenberg Media. Where she gained experience reporting and producing stories across all media platforms in the city of Los Angeles. She covered city council races, profiled local candidates, while interning for NBC news “Meet the Press Daily”. Hajah began her journalism career interning for local and national networks during her time in college in 2017-2021.

Her first newsroom experience was at NBC12, a local news station in Richmond, Virginia. Where she worked behind the scenes shooting video for their live broadcast, wrote stories for their online webpage, and assisted the station’s reporters with reporting during local community events. She also interned for MSNBC in 2020 where she gained her TV production skills, assisting anchor producers write scripts, conducted research during the 2020 Presidential election, and monitoring incoming breaking news.

When Hajah is not on-air she loves to spend her time cooking, trying new restaurants, and watching movies.

Make sure to say hello and share any story ideas you may have on her socials or through email.