Universal Orlando tickets: Get 2 days free when you buy 3

After spending the past couple years more or less cooped up, I think we could all use a trip to an amusement park. Unfortunately, the government isn’t giving out subsidized passes to ride roller coasters, so it’s still on us to make it happen.

If you’ve taken your family — or even just yourself — to any of the marquee parks, you know ticket prices can be downright brutal and discounts are rare, but Universal Studios Orlando is offering a great deal right now that may help you shake off the pandemic blues for good.

If you haven’t visited Universal Orlando Resort in a while, it’s arguably never been a more exciting time to go. In recent years, the resort, which includes Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and the Volcano Bay water park, has added a bunch of new rides for all ages.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Skull Island: Reign of Kong are thrilling rides that have been added at Islands of Adventure. Meanwhile, new rides based on the “Despicable Me” and “Fast & Furious” franchises have been added to Universal Studios Florida. And if you still haven’t experienced The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at the resort, it’s way past time.

Tickets to a single park for a single day are typically $109 for adults and $104 for kids ages 3-9, while tickets that let you go between both of the main parks in a single day are $164 for adults and $159 for kids. But the deal that’s on right now gives you a couple days totally free added onto your purchase, so you don’t have to feel rushed to ride and see everything.

At Groupon, if you buy at least three days’ worth of tickets, you’ll get two more days for free. The option is available in several different configurations, but the lowest option starts at $247.99 per person for what amounts to five days of tickets that can be used at either Universal Studios Florida or Islands of Adventure on each day. It’s a $326.99 value, according to the Groupon listing.

That’s basically $50 a day at two of the premier theme parks in the U.S. Note that this price is only for tickets that are limited to a single park per day, but if you want to purchase the tickets that let you go back and forth between the two parks each day, the same deal starts at $293.99 per person (normally $396.99), which is still a phenomenal deal.

If you want to spend time at Volcano Bay as well, you can upgrade to a three-park option for five total days for $274.99 per person (normally $386.99). These would be one-park-per-day tickets.

The only catches with the tickets is that each set can only be used by a single person and are registered in that person’s name, and the whole set must be used within eight consecutive days. So, if you wanted to game the system and getting five days’ worth of tickets to spread amongst five people over the course of one day, for example, that won’t work.

The deal appears to be really hot on Groupon right now, so take advantage before it goes away and enjoy your trip!

