Gov. Kemp announces temporary gas tax suspension in Georgia; see when it starts

Georgia's governor is temporarily suspending the state’s excise tax on motor and locomotive fuel.

The executive order will go into effect on Wednesday, September 13 at 12:00 a.m.

The governor said the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is currently $3.57, up from $3.24 a year ago.

Governor Brian P. Kemp today declared a state of emergency due to the 40-year-high inflation and negative economic conditions felt by hardworking Georgians as a result of policies coming out of Washington, D.C. As part of this declaration, he is temporarily suspending the state’s excise tax on motor and locomotive fuel to provide direct relief to families throughout the state. The executive order will go into effect on Wednesday, September 13 at 12:00 a.m. and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on October 12, 2023. Consumers should expect the suspension to begin impacting prices after several days. You can read Executive Order 09.12.23.01 here [email.cloud.secureclick.net].

"From runaway federal spending to policies that hamstring domestic energy production, all Bidenomics has done is take more money out of the pockets of the middle class,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief and that's why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump. Working with partners in the General Assembly, we'll continue to help Georgians weather the economic headwinds caused by this president, his administration, and their allies in Congress."

According to an analysis from Moody's Analytics from August, Americans are spending $709 more per month than 2 years ago and $202 more per month than last year. Suspension of the excise tax will save Georgians 31.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 35 cents per gallon of diesel fuel. When the gas tax was suspended from March through December of last year, 2022, Georgians saved roughly $1.7 billion at the pump.

"I applaud Governor Kemp’s suspension of motor fuel taxes to keep our people and our economy moving despite Washington’s inaction on rising fuel prices,” said Speaker Jon Burns. “Georgia’s success story is no accident – it is the result of conservative policies enacted to keep Georgia the nation’s best state for business.”

Thanks to the hard work and conservative budgeting of Governor Kemp and the General Assembly, the State of Georgia can confidently suspend collection of the state motor fuel tax to help lessen the burden of historically high gas prices. According to AAA [email.cloud.secureclick.net], the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is currently $3.57, up from $3.24 a year ago.