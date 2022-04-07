Golf tourney raises funds for child with massive tumor

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Southwest Florida charity says it needs help raising funds for a little boy with a big medical problem.

The Jim Cook Classic is an annual tournament. Funds raised each year help a child in trouble. This year, they're raising money for Jacob Arledge.

Jacob's mother, Joann, says they took Jacob to the doctor recently for what they thought was an asthmatic condition.

In reality, doctors discovered a watermelon-sized tumor growing in the boy's chest.

Joann said any money will help immensely as Jacob battles T-cell lymphoma.

"Right now we're looking to get new equipment for Jacob," Joann said. "This would include wheelchairs and accessibility for our cars.

"We carry him everywhere; we're pretty physically depleted."

Event organizers say all of this year's golfing spots are full — but they could use more items for the silent auction and raffles.

"The [golfers] are encouraged on the course to donate funds for the raffle prizes after the course," said co-organizer Susan Cook. "The community has stepped up like they always do. They have gone above and beyond."

The Jim Cook Classic takes place April 9 at Eagle Ridge Golf Club in Fort Myers. A GoFundMe is also available for those who cannot attend but who wish to contribute.