DSNAP Centers Opening

Florida's Department of Children and Families (DCF) is opening three new locations for Hurricane Idalia survivors to apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP).

Each center will be open from Thursday, October 5th to Saturday, October 7th, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Jefferson County site will be at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 4121 Bassett Dairy Rd. in Monticello.

Those living in Madison County can go to 1749 SE Dale Leslie Drive in Madison. The site is about one mile west of the County Road 255 intersection, across for the Anett Bus Lines building.

For Taylor County residents, representatives will be at the Taylor County Extension Office, 203 Forest Park Dr., in Perry.

Only those living in each county will be seen at the center in that county.

DCF encourages pre-registering at www.myflfamilies.com/DSNAP before going on-site to complete your interview. Those who have already registered, but have not had a chance to do an phone interview yet can also visit the sites for an in-person interview.

In-person interviews are not required if you have interviewed by phone. Those approved by phone should get their Electronic Benefits Transfer card by mail.

Current SNAP recipients are not eligible for DSNAP.