Get this 3-pound Reese’s holiday candy box for half price right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The holiday season is about family, friends, gratitude, togetherness … and eating your weight in delicious holiday foods.

Christmas candy and chocolate is top-tier — honestly, it’s probably better than Halloween candy — especially when it comes to classics like Ghiradelli Peppermint Bark, Hershey’s Candy Cane Kisses and Reese’s Trees. The peanut-butter-to-chocolate ratio in Reese’s Trees is just unbeatable, even if they often look nothing like actual Christmas trees.

And right now, you can get a great deal on a roundup of all the best Christmas treats Reese’s has to offer for the 2022 holiday season. Originally priced at $49.96, the Reese’s Holiday Haul is now 50% off at Walmart, selling for $24.98.

This would make the perfect gift for the chocolate lovers on your gift list, whether you need a present for your kid’s teachers, your mail carrier or your hair stylist.

What comes in the Reese’s Holiday Haul?

This 48-ounce bulk box comes with Reese’s treats shaped like Santas, trees, snowmen and nutcrackers, as well as Reese’s Miniatures cups and peanut brittle-flavored cups.It’s quite the variety pack!

Since the Reese’s Holiday Haul is on sale right now, you might want to stock up so you have easy gifts for the special people in your life (or just for you to snack on). After all, you can get two for the price of one!

More Christmas candy gift boxes

If chocolate and peanut butter aren’t your thing, you can get the Ferrero Collection 25-day Holiday Advent Calendar on sale right now. It’s almost 20% off on Amazon, where it’s selling for $17.

The box comes with a piece of Ferrero chocolate for each day, and it’s decorated with lovely holiday scenes. This is a yummy way to count down the days to Christmas and it would also make the perfect gift for those kids-at-heart who still get excited about counting down to Christmas morning.

If peppermint is your holiday happy place, look for early Black Friday deals on Christmas candy like Hershey’s Candy Cane Kisses. Flavored with peppermint and candy bits, these holiday favorites are almost 20% off right now at $10.88 for a 30-ounce bag.

They’re pretty perfect for stocking stuffers or for stocking candy dishes around the house!

