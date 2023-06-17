Get free frozen yogurt for Dad this Father’s Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Calling all dads with a sweet tooth!

TCBY is offering free frozen yogurt to fathers this Father’s Day, June 18. The deal is good at participating locations only on Father’s Day and includes a free 6-ounce cup. You’ll want to call your local TCBY to make sure they’re participating.

TCBY shared the deal on their Facebook page, saying that the first 6 ounces will be free, which means dads can of course add more, but the first 6-ounces will be included at no cost.

While it doesn’t appear they’re offering any freebies, if a cup of frozen yogurt isn’t enough dessert for a father figure in your life, both Baskin-Robbins and Dairy Queen are celebrating dads with custom cakes.

Baskin-Robbins has two cakes to choose from, either an Oreo Ice Cream Cookies & Scoops Cake or one made to look like a glass of ice cold beer.

The Oreo cake is made with whatever ice cream and cake flavors you choose, plus Oreo crumb frosting and a fudge border. It also includes chocolate drips, buttercream, fudge dollops, Oreo ice cream sandwiches and even more Oreo crumbs. You can also include a custom message.

If the father figure in life enjoys kicking back with a beer to relax, The Cold One Cake is made with a chocolate roll cake and ice cream and looks like a frosty mug of beer.

You can get $5 off your ice cream cake purchase of $35 or more when you pre-order online with the code DAD23 or show the mobile app coupon during checkout now through Father’s Day.

Dairy Queen’s Father’s Day cakes are a bit more simple and include frosting and the words “Happy Father’s Day” or “#1 Dad.” You can also customize them to have them write whatever you’d like.

How will you be celebrating a father figure in your life this weekend?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.