Get free Doritos Locos Taco every Tuesday through Sept. 5

Taco Bell is celebrating the success of their campaign to cancel the “Taco Tuesday” trademark by pretty much the only way to celebrate: handing out free tacos every Tuesday.

The endeavor began in May when the fast-food chain petitioned the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to free up the “Taco Tuesday” phrase, which has been owned by fast-food restaurant chain Taco John’s for four decades.

Facing a legal battle, Taco John’s decided to relinquish the phrase’s trademark. This allows businesses in 49 states to begin using the term to promote deals. (Another company, Gregory’s Bar, owns the rights to it in New Jersey, so other businesses there still cannot use the phrase.)

To celebrate, Taco Bell will be handing out free Doritos Locos Tacos every Tuesday for a limited time. The deal includes all Taco Bell locations nationwide and is good Aug, 15, Aug. 22, Aug. 29 and Sept. 5. There is no purchase necessary to get the free taco — simply head to your local Taco Bell and ask for your free Doritos Locos Taco.

The free taco deal is leading up to an even bigger Taco Tuesday celebration on Sept. 12. That day, Taco Bell will be teaming up with DoorDash to open a $5 million “taco tab,” which will cover a portion of taco orders from participating vendors that sell Mexican cuisine (no word if Taco John’s is among them).

While Taco Bell has not released details yet on just how it will work, the deal will be good in areas with DoorDash in every state except New Jersey. You’ll want to keep an eye out for information from Taco Bell on how you can join in on the Sept. 12 celebration.

If you want even more deals, you can download Taco Bell’s app and join its reward program. There, you’ll get a free item by signing up, plus exclusive offers. You’ll also earn points for more free food and get a free Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze on your birthday.

Will you be heading to Taco Bell for your free Doritos Locos Tacos?

