Get $100 off a cordless lawn mower at Lowe’s for Father’s Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re still looking for a Father’s Day gift for your father or a father figure in your life, Lowe’s is having a sale on quite a few products that they are sure to love.

From tools like drills to lawn mowers, grills, patio sets and even an arcade game, take a look at just some of the deals you’ll find in the sale. Just be sure to pay attention to the sale dates if you’ll be shopping after Father’s Day. While all the sales go through Father’s Day weekend, some end then and others are good until July or August.

Regularly $139, you’ll save $50 on this Kobalt Metal Ratcheting Brushless Cordless Drill, now priced at $89. The deal is good now through June 21.

The drill is a compact size, so it can fit into tight spaces and is lightweight, which Lowe’s says helps prevent fatigue when working on a long project. It also includes an LED light so you can work in the dark, a battery charger and a bag for carrying.

Save $209.40 on this Style Selections Melrose Patio Dining Set, now priced at $488.60 through June 21.

The patio set includes a square table and four swivel chairs, all with UV-resistant steel frames and a black powder-coated finish. The chair cushions are UV- and weather-resistant.

With more than 600 reviews, the patio set has a total rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, with customers saying it’s a great deal, has a nice design and was easy to put together. One customer who gave it a full 5 stars says it’s “perfect” for four people.

“Love this table! I had to replace a glass top table which exploded on my patio and wanted to get a new table without glass. I normally don’t like to buy items more than $100 sight unseen but after reading the reviews decided to take the chance,” wrote Lowe’s customer Strahinja. “The table took only 15 minutes to assemble with the included tool, it’s very study, nice paint finish and perfect size for under a 9′ umbrella. Definitely would recommend!”

Save $100 on this Kobalt Self-propelled Cordless Lawn Mower, now through June 21.

Priced at $399, the electric lawn mower has a brushless motor and three-in-one mulching, bagging and side discharge. Self-propelled, it also has rear wheel drive and speed control. The battery offers 60 minutes of mowing time.

With close to 400 reviews, the lawn mower has a total rating of 4 out of 5 stars, with customers saying it’s easy to use and powerful.

Save $50 on this Craftsman V20 Max Power Tool Combo Kit, now through Aug. 2.

The tool combo kit includes two different drills, two batteries, a charger and a storage bag. The bits can be changed with one hand, making it quick and easy when you need a different size and both drills have over-molded grips to help reduce fatigue.

With more than 1,000 reviews, the kit has 4.6 out of 5 stars, with customers saying it’s good quality and a great price. One customer who gave it a full 5 stars says although it’s a bit heavy, it’s a great drill for homeowners.

“Gets all the jobs done around the house with ease,” wrote Lowe’s customer Roberto. “It has plenty of power to get most jobs done. The battery life is excellent. I put the battery on the charger during a break for lunch but I probably didn’t even need to do that.”

Save $171 on this pack of Blink Battery-operated Wireless Smart Outdoor Security Cameras, now priced at $208.99 through June 18.

The set of five cameras is wire-free, weather-resistant and has a two-year battery life. They work via motion detection and have two-way audio. While you can stream live video and be alerted to motion without a subscription, if you want to store video clips in the cloud, you will need a Blink subscription plan.

If the father figure in your life is in need of a new grill, this Char-Broil Performance Series 5-Burner Gas Grill is $249 now through June 21.

The grill has 480 square inches of grilling space and 165 square inches of secondary cooking space, which can fit up to 24 burgers, 10 chicken thighs or five steaks at once. It has porcelain-coated grates, stainless-steel burners and a electronic ignition.

With nearly 3,000 reviews, the grill has a total rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Customers say it works well and is good quality.

One customer who gave it 5 stars says they have purchased multiple grills in the last decade and think this one is great for the price.

“Grilling area are easier to clean and parts seems to be available for the long haul. This time, stainless steel cage is much preferred over steel,” wrote Lowe’s customer Richie. “I could’ve bought a much expensive model, but for occasional grilling, this is extravagant.”

Gamers will definitely love this Arcade1Up Black Arcade Cabinet, listed as a best seller on Lowe’s website and now on sale for $399.99 through June 18.

The officially licensed cabinet includes original Frogger artwork and three games. With a light-up marquee, it also has a 17-inch color LCD screen and “real feel” arcade controls and buttons.

You can see all of the Father’s Day deals on Lowe’s website. Happy shopping!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.