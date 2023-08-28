Watch Now
Homepage

GALLERY: See how Idalia will impact counties in the Big Bend and South Georgia

The First to Know Weather Team is breaking down what the storm will bring

First to Know Chief Meteorologist, Casanova Nurse, breaks down how Idalia will impact counties in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Idalia regional effects (3pm 08/28/2023) Idalia regional effects (3pm 08/28/2023)Photo by: abc 27 first to know weather Idalia regional effects (3pm 08/28/2023) Idalia regional effects (3pm 08/28/2023)Photo by: abc 27 first to know weather Idalia regional effects (3pm 08/28/2023) Idalia regional effects (3pm 08/28/2023)Photo by: abc 27 first to know weather Idalia regional effects (3pm 08/28/2023) Idalia regional effects (3pm 08/28/2023)Photo by: abc 27 first to know weather Idalia regional effects (3pm 08/28/2023) Idalia regional effects (3pm 08/28/2023)Photo by: abc 27 first to know weather Idalia regional effects (3pm 08/28/2023) Idalia regional effects (3pm 08/28/2023)Photo by: abc 27 first to know weather Idalia track and hurricane alerts Idalia track and hurricane alertsPhoto by: abc 27 first to know weather Idalia track and hurricane alerts Idalia track and hurricane alertsPhoto by: abc 27 first to know weather Idalia track and hurricane alerts Idalia track and hurricane alertsPhoto by: abc 27 first to know weather newwatch.png Photo by: WTXL

GALLERY: See how Idalia will impact counties in the Big Bend and South Georgia

close-gallery
  • Idalia regional effects (3pm 08/28/2023)
  • Idalia regional effects (3pm 08/28/2023)
  • Idalia regional effects (3pm 08/28/2023)
  • Idalia regional effects (3pm 08/28/2023)
  • Idalia regional effects (3pm 08/28/2023)
  • Idalia regional effects (3pm 08/28/2023)
  • Idalia track and hurricane alerts
  • Idalia track and hurricane alerts
  • Idalia track and hurricane alerts
  • newwatch.png

Share

Idalia regional effects (3pm 08/28/2023)abc 27 first to know weather
Idalia regional effects (3pm 08/28/2023)abc 27 first to know weather
Idalia regional effects (3pm 08/28/2023)abc 27 first to know weather
Idalia regional effects (3pm 08/28/2023)abc 27 first to know weather
Idalia regional effects (3pm 08/28/2023)abc 27 first to know weather
Idalia regional effects (3pm 08/28/2023)abc 27 first to know weather
Idalia track and hurricane alertsabc 27 first to know weather
Idalia track and hurricane alertsabc 27 first to know weather
Idalia track and hurricane alertsabc 27 first to know weather
WTXL
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next