Gadsden County Sheriff's office investigate death involving a minor

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office are presently conducting a death investigation involving a minor. According to GCSO, due to the ages of those involved we are limited on what can be disclosed at this time. This is an ongoing investigation there are no threats or concerns regarding the safety of the community. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Posted at 2:34 PM, Apr 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-27 14:34:35-04
