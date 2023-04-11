Full-service, luxury hotel proposed for downtown Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new hotel is in the works for downtown Tallahassee.

Hotel Valencia Capital City is proposed for the area near the intersection of Gaines and Duval Streets. We obtained this rendering from the city, showing what the massive complex would look like.

According to documents obtained from the city, "the Valencia Development Corporation has contracted with the City of Tallahassee to acquire two hotel parcels located in downtown Tallahassee Florida and are former State of Florida office sites.

Both parcels have been partially demolished (no buildings exist), but remnant paving is still present on the site."

If the project comes to fruition, it would become a 225-room hotel with conference areas and ballroom space. Valencia Hotel Group would lead the project. They're based in Houston, Texas.

If it moves forward, a subsurface parking structure is proposed along Bronough and Gaines Streets with 256 parking spaces. Hotel amenities including a pool and gardens would be located in the interior of the property.

Earlier this year, we told you an empty lot near Railroad Square Art District will also soon be home to a new hotel. The new Homewood Suites by Hilton is set to have 109 units with suite and efficiency style accommodations.

