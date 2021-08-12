Frozen breaded, stuffed chicken recalled due to salmonella outbreak

Take a minute to check your freezer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Food Safety Alert, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced a recall due to a salmonella outbreak linked to raw frozen breaded stuffed chicken products.

Serenade Foods is recalling approximately 59,251 pounds of raw, frozen, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that it says may be contaminated with Salmonella enteritidis.

The CDC reports 28 illnesses and 11 hospitalizations in 8 states, although the agency states that the actual number is likely higher. This is because many people recover from Salmonella without medical care or testing. It usually takes three to four weeks to determine if the illness is part of the outbreak for those who do receive treatment. No deaths have been reported.

The recalled items were produced on February 24, 2021, and February 25, 2021, under five brand names and several varieties. Following is the list of recalled stuffed chicken products.

Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli and Cheese in five-ounce individually plastic-wrapped packages. The lot code is BR 1055 and the “best if used by” date is February 24, 2023.

Milford Valley Chicken with Broccoli and Cheese in five-ounce individually plastic-wrapped packages. The lot code is BR 1055 and the “best if used by” date is February 24, 2023.

Milford Valley Chicken Cordon Bleu in 10-ounce boxes of two with the lot code CB 1055 and a “best if used by” date of February 24, 2023.

Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken, Broccoli and Cheese in five-ounce individually plastic-wrapped packages with the lot code BR 1055 and “best if used by” date of February 24, 2023.

Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu in five-ounce individually plastic-wrapped packages with the lot code BR 1056 and “best if used by” date of February 25, 2023.

The Dutch Farms and Milford Valley brands are sold at various stores around the country, while the Kirkwood brand is sold at Aldi stores.

If you have recalled products in your home, throw them away or return them to the store where you purchased them, but do not cook or eat them. Wash any containers or surfaces the product might have touched using hot soapy water or in the dishwasher.

Seek medical attention if you think you have severe salmonella symptoms, such as:

A fever above 102°F

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving, or bloody diarrhea

Vomiting with an inability to keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration

