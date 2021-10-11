Get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut when you wear your Halloween costume on Oct. 31

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Krispy Kreme is kicking off Halloween early with a line of four new spooky-sweet Krispy Skreme doughnuts.

And while you can purchase the new doughnuts anytime between now and Oct. 31, Halloween will bring an especially fun opportunity: If you show up at the doughnut shop on Oct. 31 while wearing a costume, you can pick out one of the new doughnuts (or any other doughnut) for free, no other purchase required.

You’ll find these new Halloween doughnuts at participating Krispy Kreme shops: Abra Cat Dabra, Enchanted Cauldron, Bewitched Broomstick and Spooky Sprinkle.

Krispy Kreme

While the Spooky Sprinkle doughnut is simply dipped in orange icing and topped with Halloween sprinkles, the Enchanted Cauldron is a glazed chocolate cake doughnut topped with Kreme and decorated like a cauldron with sprinkles and a pretzel “broomstick.”

The Bewitched Broomstick is an unglazed shell doughnut and also has the pretzel broomstick. It is then dipped in purple icing, decorated with an icing swirl and gold stars, and finished with green buttercream.



A glazed doughnut, the Abra Cat Dabra is the most decorated of the four, as it is dipped in chocolate icing and black sugar, then decorated like a cat with icing and sugar fondant eyes.

Krispy Kreme

If you’re not up for wearing your costume to Krispy Kreme, you can still get a deal on the new doughnuts this month.

Every Saturday through Oct. 30, you can get a dozen of the Halloween doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen. The full-priced dozen can be the Halloween doughnuts or just 12 of your favorite delicious treats.

Each “Saturday Scary Sharies” dozen is packaged in a “spell book” box, while supplies last, to make them extra-spooky and perfect for giving to family and friends. This would be a particularly excellent gift for anyone in your life who loves “Hocus Pocus” and other tales of witchcraft.

Krispy Kreme

Will you be heading to your local Krispy Kreme for some Halloween treats?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.