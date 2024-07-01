Here’s how to score free Krispy Kreme this month

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Looking to add a star-spangled sweet treat to your Thursday morning routine… and save a couple bucks? We’ve got a deal that’s likely right up your alley, especially if you have one of those classic Old Navy flag shirts hanging in your closet.

This July 4, Krispy Kreme is offering a free Original Glazed donut to guests who wear red, white and blue during their doughnut run. At participating locations, you can request a complimentary donut — and even place an order for a festive selection of limited-edition pastries, per the company’s June 21 press release.

The Fourth of July menu includes the new Firework Cookies & Kreme Filled, Cotton Candy Sparkler and Freedom Flag doughnuts. The first is an unglazed pastry filled with the chain’s creamy cookie filling, then dipped in red icing and topped with blue icing accents. A festive rocket candy tops off the delicious treat.

The Cotton Candy Sparkler takes an original doughnut base, dips it in blue icing and sweet spun-sugar topping and finishes it off with festive buttercream swirls. The Freedom Flag doughnut — arguably the most artistic of the three — features a classic doughnut with a flag design and a mix of blue and gold sprinkles.

“From backyard barbecues with family, friends and neighbors to lined sidewalks at neighborhood parades, our Star Spangled Sweetness doughnuts make celebrating our Independence Day sweeter than ever,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, says in the press release.

In addition to Krispy Kreme’s nearly 400 locations across the U.S., you can also pick up a half-dozen pack of these patriotic donuts at a number of grocery retailers. (We’d recommend checking the company’s location finder for your go-to stores before heading out!)

Meanwhile, the doughnut shop is designating itself the “Land of the Sweet and Home of the Glaze.” It’s offering a lineup of enticing deals and freebies for members this month. The promo, according to the brand’s press release, includes free iced coffees on Fridays and gratis surprise donuts on select Tuesdays.

What are you wearing to pick up your free treat?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.