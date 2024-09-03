Florida DEP worker fired for allegedly leaking controversial state park plans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In the wake of the disastrous revelation of a state program that looked to put golf courses, pickleball courts, and more in state parks, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection fired the worker they said leaked the information.

The Department of Environmental Protection terminated the employment of James Gaddis and said he admitted to his role in leaking information about the state park plan.

"Recently, the Department became aware that you intentionally released unauthorized and inaccurate information to the public. At least one document was created, authored, and disseminated by you without direction or permission. This information was further confirmed by your verbal admission. You admitted to creating this document during work hours using Department equipment," the termination letter said.

The letter continued, "Your actions are violations of the Department's policies and procedures and have put us in the position that we are taking this action."

For his part, Gaddis set up a GoFundMe saying that he alerted "the public regarding a secret, fast-tracked plan to build golf courses, 350-room hotels, disc golf courts, and pickleball courts within critical habitats across 9 of our Florida State Parks."

Gaddis called the proposals "atrocious" and said the plans wouldn't be released until the day before scheduled public meetings.

"I saw myself as a public servant first and felt that it was the only ethical thing to do," Gaddis wrote on his GoFundMe. "This issue became far more important than any individual's employment status with DEP."

Frustrated over what they say is a lack of transparency on the parks plan, state lawmakers Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) and Rep. Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville) have sent a letter to DEP and the governor’s office pushing for more information.

“The intention of our letter is to get clarity,” said Eskamani. “Who was involved, how did this happen, why was it moving so quickly? And what can we do in the legislature to prevent it from happening again?”

Eskamani, a frequent DeSantis critic, said previous requests have often taken months to fulfill, despite Florida’s Sunshine Laws ensuring transparency. This time around, the lawmaker said she would escalate things to ensure Floridians get a look at the details.

"And potentially hire an attorney if necessary,” she said. "I mean, the public has a right to know in the State of Florida. If the state would drag their feet on this, then we will absolutely do what we need to do to get those records."

After the plan became public, there was swift backlash from both sides of the political aisle once the plans became public.

The plans have been suspended, and Governor DeSantis previously said he would do whatever the public wants, even if that means not changing anything with the parks.