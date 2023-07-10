This face scrubber is on sale for just $9.90 on Amazon (regularly $39.98)

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When it comes to maintaining flawless skin, it all begins with a good cleansing routine. Using a vibrating face scrubber can provide a deeper, more thorough cleanse compared to using just your hands or a washcloth.

The Finishing Touch Flawless Silicone Scrubber not only provides a deep clean as it scrubs, but it also helps to massage the skin and increase circulation. This can lead to an improved complexion and the promotion of collagen production over time.

Lucky for us, Amazon is offering an incredible deal on this scrubber right now at 75% off! It’s available today for $9.90, down from the original list price of nearly $40, which is what it’s currently selling for at Ulta.

MORE: The best Walmart Plus Week deals

To get this deal, just add the scrubber to your Amazon cart and purchase. No special coupons or codes are needed.

This vibrating facial brush gently loosens up dirt, makeup and dead skin cells to reveal cleaner and more youthful skin. It’s equipped with four levels of sonic vibration ranging from low to high, and the silicone head is hygienic and won’t harbor bacteria.

Modes vary from gentle, pulsating, massage to deep cleanse. After use, simply rinse it clean with water and rest it on its charging cradle to dry. We like that it’s small enough to toss in your travel bag.

MORE: The best early Prime Day deals you can shop now

Since it’s unclear how long this deal will be good for on Amazon, you might want to act fast.

Buy the Finishing Touch Flawless Silicone Scrubber at Amazon for $9.90 (was $39.98).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.