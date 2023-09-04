FEMA offers financial help for cleaning your home after Idalia; see who qualifies

Help is available for people cleaning up after Hurricane Idalia.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is sharing new information for people in the Big Bend.

You have to meet certain criteria for assistance.

NEWS RELEASE:

If your home was damaged by Hurricane Idalia but you can live in it safely, FEMA may be able to provide up to $300 in one-time financial assistance to help with cleanup. This assistance is for eligible homeowners and renters.

You may qualify for FEMA assistance if you meet the following criteria:

Your pre-disaster primary home must be in Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Pasco, Pinellas, Suwannee or Taylor counties.

A FEMA inspection verifies your home has disaster damage; or if you are a renter, the inspection noted cleanup actions are needed or have already been undertaken. o If you have already cleaned up, save your receipts for supplies, materials or paid help.

The damage is not covered by your insurance.

FEMA determines your disaster-damaged primary residence is safe to occupy.

Survivors who apply with FEMA may also be eligible for additional forms of federal assistance beyond Clean and Sanitize Assistance.

How to Apply for FEMA Assistance

There are several ways to apply: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov [lnks.gd], download the FEMA App [lnks.gd] for mobile devices, or call toll-free 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube. [lnks.gd]