FBI joins search for missing 12-year-old Boynton Beach runaway boy

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The FBI is now involved in the search for a missing 12-year-old boy who ran away from his Boynton Beach home on Sunday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Wednesday issued a Missing Child Alert for Yvens Clervoir.

Police said Clervoir has run away from home eight times since March. However, he usually returns after only a few hours, and in this latest case, Clervoir has been gone for three days.

FBI field crews have joined the search for Clervoir, meeting with Boynton Beach police on Wednesday.

The FBI and BB detectives are out in the neighborhoods asking people if they’ve seen Yvens Clervoir. If you know where he may be or see him call911. @FBIMiamiFL @BBPD @WPTV @FOX29WFLX @fdlepio pic.twitter.com/AHUfZ57Pk0 — Eric Pasquarelli (@PhotogEricP) June 15, 2022

Police said Clervoir ran away from his home in the 400 block of Northeast 11th Avenue on Sunday afternoon and may be traveling on a black bicycle.

"We don’t think he’s in danger, but he is struggling with some personal issues right now," Det. Rachel Moccia said Wednesday. "We did place him into a residential facility. So once he’s recovered, he’ll be taken there."

Detectives said Clervoir is known to frequent the following areas:

400 block of Northeast 11th Avenue

100 block of Northeast 6th Avenue

200 block of Northeast 10th Avenue

North Railroad Avenue and Northeast 13th Avenue

Canal near Palmetto Green Park

C-16 canal bank and bridge area

561 East Ridge Circle

Underneath semi-trucks near 900 North Railroad Avenue

Boynton Beach Police Department Yvens Clervoir

"With the circumstances being a little different than they have in the past with him not returning home, we’re a little more alerted now," Moccia said. "So we want to get every resource we possibly can to help."

Those resources include searches on the ground and in the air, along with the use of bloodhounds.

Detectives have been handing out flyers with Clervoir's photo on them, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Florida Department of Children and Families are both involved in the search and investigation.

Moccia said police don't think Clervoir — who speaks English and Creole — was abducted.

"This is something he’s done in the past. Just this time he didn’t come home," Moccia said.

If you've seen Clervoir, please call the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-742-6100 or Sgt. Astrel Labbe at 561-350-9204.