FAMU vs Alabama State Weather To Be Clear And Warm

The FAMU Rattlers take on the Alabama State Hornets today at 6pm at Bragg Memorial Stadium. Temperatures will be warm in the upper 80s to start the game, quickly cooling off into the 70s by halftime. Some light winds out of the east to start the game will become calm for the second half. There are no rain concerns, and it will be a dry and comfortable evening to watch football!
Posted at 5:10 PM, Sep 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-23 17:10:03-04
